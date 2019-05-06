When Rylie Austin was only a small child, her father said she would always hum along to the radio. This fall she will take her love of song to the prestigious Boston Conservatory where she will major in vocal performance, but it took years of hard work and dedication to get there.

Austin said when she was in the first grade she would break into song in the middle of class.

“I just couldn’t help myself,” Austin said. “My teacher suggested to my mother that I should try the Broadway Kids. So my mom gave it a try, and I’ve been there 12 years now.”

Her time at Broadway Kids fostered a love of musical theater, and Adams said she has been doing plays and musicals on and off since she was in the fifth grade. At 15 years old she played Juliet in Ardmore Little Theatre’s production of “Romeo and Juliet.” She has also been in two musicals at Plainview High School. Her sophomore year she played the fairy godmother in “Cinderella,” and earlier this year she played the female lead in “Seven Brides for Seven Bothers.”

“I would say my comfort zone is definitely musical theater, but I’m going to major in classical singing (vocal performance),” Austin said. “I like to push myself out of my comfort zone. I think that’s the best way to get anywhere, but especially in music. If you want to pursue music you have to try different genres.”

Austin said she went through an intense process to get accepted at Boston Conservatory. One unique feature of the application is the prescreening process.

“You have to film yourself singing at least three songs back to back in front of the camera,” Austin said. While many of the applicants are weeded out by this process, a select few are invited to Boston for a live audition in front of the instructors. The students with the best live audition are then accepted into the school.

“I went and the faculty was super warm and welcoming. They weren’t pretentious or cold. They were just very nice,” Austin said. “I felt very comfortable there.”

While Austin was accepted to other universities and performing arts conservatories, the warmth of the faculty helped her make her decision. Another major factor in her decision is the school’s rigorous program.

“They are really geared towards classical singing,” Austin said. A major part of her coursework will be music lessons where, among other other things, she’ll be working on arias which are lengthy opera solos.

“They really make sure your vocal health is there,” Austin said. “Opera is very intense. It’s almost like running a marathon.”

Austin said after she graduates from Boston Conservatory, she may go on to graduate school.

“As an undergraduate, you can’t really say you’re majoring in opera, but as a graduate student you can,” Austin said. “My voice will be more mature by then, and I’ll have years of training before I go into the realm of performing.