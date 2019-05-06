Seminole State College students Holly Finch and Austin Chesser were both awarded a 2019-2020 scholarship during a Faculty Senate meeting on April 29 . Finch is the recipient of the Jay McAlvain Memorial Faculty Senate Scholarship which provides $1,250 per semester that may be applied to SSC tuition, fees, or required textbooks charged through the SSC Bookstore. Finch lives in Maud and graduated from Shawnee High School. She is a MLT major. Chesser is the recipient of the Calvin Scholarship and the Colclazier Memorial Scholarship for the upcoming 2019-2020 academic year. The Calvin Scholarship pays for up to 15 hours of tuition per semester. The Colclazier Memorial Scholarship covers $50 towards a book each semester in the SSC Bookstore. Austin lives in Seminole and graduated from Prague High School. He is a business major. Pictured (l-r) are Assistant Professor of Business Tammy Kasterke, Finch, Chesser and President Lana Reynolds.