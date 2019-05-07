Prague, after sprinting to a 9-1 lead after 1 ½ innings, faltered thereafter in losing 15-10 to Howe Monday in a Class 4A Slow-Pitch State Championship opening-round assignment at The Ball Fields at FireLake.

Prague netted five runs in the top of the first, including a two-run home run by Beth Denney and a solo roundtripper by Diana Manning.

The Lady Red Devils added four runs in the second on two walks, a Gracie Hightower single and Adisyn Auld’s bases-loaded home run to left.

Prague’s eight-run advantage was short-lived as Howe struck for seven runs, all with two outs in the bottom of the second. Howe accumulated a grandslam HR, two-run HR and solo HR to go along with a single and three walks.

Auld, who added a solo home run in the seventh, went 3 for 4 with a team-high five runs batted in. She also scored three times.

Demi Manning went 3 for 4 as part of Prague’s 15-hit attack.

Karsyn Coleman and Diana Manning totaled two hits each.

Prague, ranked sixth, outhit Howe 15-14 but dished out eight walks and errored twice. Howe, ranked fourth, walked just four batters and went errorless. Howe lost to Silo in the semifinals.

Prague finished the season at 27-7.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.