Seminole's boys took third as a team and the Chieftains and Lady Chieftains brought home 18 medals from the 4A State Meet in Catoosa this weekend.

For the lady Chieftains, Ally Lauderdale was the runner-up in the 200M dash and she placed fifth in the 400M - even though she was less than a quarter of a second from fourth.

Michael Tiger also brought two individual medals back to Seminole with a fourth-place finish in the 400M and sixth place in the 800M.

Richard Bolt followed up his runner-up finish this fall in Cross Country with two individual medals on the track. Bolt placed fourth in the 3200M run and fifth in the 1600M.

Seminole also placed sixth in the 4x100M Relay. The team is made up of Cepado Wilkins, Saybion Battles, Kieran Marshall and Cade Hammond. The 4x200M relay team placed seventh. The relay team is the same as the 4x100 except Charles Barlow runs in place of Cepado Wilkins in the 4x200. The 4x400M team - made up of Marshall, Battles, Tiger and Barlow - finished in fourth place. The 4x800M relay team placed third. Tiger is joined by Jaxon Bond, Tanner Hoskinson and Bolt in the 4x800.

In addition to his relay success, Battles brought home a sixth-place medal in the high jump. He cleared six feet. Justin Hamilton and Derek Wolf took 10th and 11th in the high jump.

Grant Turner placed seventh in the 110M hurdles.

Brittni Parks also placed eighth in the pole vault for the Lady Chieftains.