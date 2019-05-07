EDMOND - Shawnee's Gus Fritz continued his run of top 10 finishes with a great final round at Rose Creek Country Club Tuesday.

Fritz - who was named the Golfer of the Year at Monday night's Best of News-Star Preps event - shot a pair of rounds at 75 on day one of the tournament Monday where he was sitting in 14th place with one round left. On Tuesday, he recorded a 73 on Tuesday to improve to seventh place overall. His 73 was the fifth best round of the day on Tuesday.

Fritz is a sophomore at Shawnee High School.