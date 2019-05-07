Seminole State College will hold its’ 86th Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 10, for students completing coursework requirements for their degree programs. The graduation ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. inside the Raymond Harber Field House on campus.

This year’s featured speaker will be Gordon Cooper Technology Center Superintendent and CEO Marty Lewis. During his 34 years in education, Lewis has served the Tecumseh, Latta and Bethel school districts. He has been in his current role at Gordon Cooper for the past 14 years. Lewis has also served as an Adjunct Instructor for East Central University in Ada, teaching Public School Finance and other school administration courses to future school administrators for over 10 years.

A lifelong resident of Oklahoma, Lewis is a graduate of Dale High School. He spent his first year of college attending Seminole Junior College, now Seminole State College. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma Baptist University and his master’s degree in Education at East Central University. Lewis has also completed additional graduate degree coursework at the University of Oklahoma, the University of Central Oklahoma, East Central University and Oral Roberts University.

Following the commencement address, Dr. Tom Mills, Vice President for Academic Affairs, will present degree candidates, and President Lana Reynolds will confer degrees.

Friday’s Commencement exercises will include a musical presentation by SSC freshman Cattie Lesley of Okemah. An invocation will be delivered by graduating SSC sophomore Gavin Winchester of Prague. Processional and recessional music will be provided by Susan Gates.

Graduates of the SSC Nursing Program will complete their commencement activities with a special “Pinning Ceremony” inside the Enoch Kelly Haney Center Utterback Ballroom. The nursing ceremony is scheduled for noon.

SSC’s commencement ceremony will be live-streamed this year by Bravado Wireless. Those who will not be able to attend the ceremony in person can visit www.BravadoTV.com to access the live footage on the day of the event. The live footage will also be playing inside the Jeff Johnston Fine Arts Center on campus. This will provide an additional location for guests to sit and enjoy the program once the Raymond Harber Field House reaches capacity.

Campus offices will be closed to the public on Friday morning, May 10, to allow staff time to prepare for commencement exercises. Offices will open at 1:30 p.m. For additional information regarding graduation activities, contact the Office of Admissions at 405-382-9230.