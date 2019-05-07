SHAWNEE – Matt Hood has been named the second swimming and diving head coach in OBU athletics history. The official announcement was made by athletics director Robert Davenport Monday.

"We're excited to be able to bring in a coach of Matt's caliber to lead our swimming and diving programs," Davenport said. "We're very proud of our reputation for competitive excellence at OBU and I believe Matt's background as a highly-decorated student-athlete and as a Division II head coach will benefit him in leading the program forward. We're excited to welcome his family to Bison Hill."

Hood comes to OBU from Division II Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, where he founded the women's swim program in 2016 and the men's program in 2018.

During the 2017-18 season, the Hawks placed third at the inaugural Conference Carolinas Women's Swimming Championships. Two CU swimmers earned individual event titles as the team produced 13 podium finishes, and six student-athletes earned All-Conference honors.

Prior to his appointment at Chowan, Hood spent four years with Lehigh Valley Aquatics in Bethlehem, Pa. After serving as an assistant coaching for a USA Club team, Hood was promoted to head coach and grew team membership by 60 percent. Under Hood's direction, the club produced multiple high school PIAA State qualifiers in both AA and AAA divisions and saw all of the team's high school seniors advance to swim at the college level.

"I feel very blessed to be named the head coach of the Bison and Lady Bison swimming and diving teams," Hood said. "There is great tradition here at OBU and I am excited to lead the swim program to new heights. A lot of prayer went into the decision to move our family to Oklahoma, and I have no doubt that OBU is where God has called us to be."

As a student-athlete, Hood was the 2008 NAIA national champion in the men's 200 freestyle and was the national runner-up in the 500 free at Asbury University, where he held school records in all freestyle events while serving as team captain. He is still the Asbury record holder with his national title-winning 200 free time of 1:40.91.

During his career, Hood was named NAIA First Team All-American twice and also earned NAIA Honorable Mention All-American recognition.

Hood earned his bachelor's degree in Sport Management from Asbury in 2011. He and his wife, Allie, have two daughters, Adelaide and Serenity.