Shawnee's No. 1 singles player Will Jordan qualified for the 6A State Tournament with a 4th place finish at Regionals Monday. Jordan was also named the Best of News-Star Preps Boys Tennis Player of the Year Monday night.

No. 2 singles player Aidan Grein, No. 1 doubles team Craig Ljungquist and David Burkey, and No. 2 doubles team Logan Clayton and Will Stewart all finished fifth and just missed a state tournament berth.

Seminole's Ashley Baker and Lilea King lost their third-place match to Regent Prep Tuesday in the rain-delayed 4A Girls State Tournament. The pair fourth in the state after a great season where they were named the Best of News-Star Preps Small School Tennis Players of the Year.