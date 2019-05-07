SHAWNEE—Dynasty. The Dale Lady Pirates, behind a three-inning 18-4 beat-down of the Silo Lady Rebels, secured its’ fourth straight Class 4A State Slow Pitch Championship Monday night at the Ball Fields at FireLake.

“This is a special, special deal,” said Dale’s head coach Andy Powell. “These eight seniors have never not played in the title game.”

In four years, Jobey Savage, Rylie Premo, Lacey Savage, Sydney Griggs, Skyler Thompson, Sara Lock, Delanie Manning and Myca Roberson, Dale have won six total titles in fast and slow pitch and finished as runner-up the other two times.

The Lady Pirates left little doubt in Monday’s title tilt. They scored seven runs in the bottom of the first to set a commanding tone. Manning singled to center with on out to get the rally started. Lacey Savage then doubled to center before Thompson hit a three-run bomb to right field. The Lady Pirates weren’t done. Jobey Savage singled to right with two outs and Premo also singled to right.

That set the table for Danyn Lang, who scored another run on the third straight hit to right field. Emmie Idleman was next up and she delivered a three-run homer over the right field fence. In all, Dale scored the seven runs and eight hits, and they were just getting started.

Silo scored two runs in the top of the second, and had two more runs taken off of the board on an apparent Shay Linn Midgley

two-run homer. Coach Powell challenged the play and the infield umpire called the lead-runner out at second base for not touching the bag on her way around the base path. That was Silo’s third out and cancelled the two runs. Dale led 7-2 heading to the bottom of the second.

Dale erupted for nine more runs in the second inning. Manning led off with a sharp single to left then Lacey Savage hit another single in the same spot. Thompson followed with another single, loading up the bases for freshman Addie Bell. Bell smacked a grand slam over the center field fence. That was the first of three straight homers for the Lady Pirates in the inning. Jobey Savage followed with a home run to left, before Premo got into the act with a solo shot to right.

That made the count 13-2, but they were still not done.

Idleman doubled to center and she moved to third on a sacrifice fly from Griggs. Lock then drove Idelman in on a double to center before Manning cleaned up with a monster two-run shot to left field.

“The last 3-4 years we’ve been about the best offensive team in our class,” said Powell. His Lady Pirates backed up every bit of that statement.

Dale led 16-2 after two innings of play.

The Lady Rebels cut the lead to 16-4 after scoring two more runs in the top of the third.

Dale wasted little time in the bottom of the third. Thompson led off with her second homer of the game, this one to center field. Bell then singled to center and moved to third on a Jobey Savage double to right center field. Premo sealed the deal with a two-run double to center, signaling celebration time for the Lady Pirates as they completed the 18-4 run rule.

“This is five straight titles in a row,” said Powell. “I’m just glad I am a part of it.”

The Lady Pirates finish the championship season with a 35-4 record.