Police are still looking for a Stroud boy listed as missing or endangered.

The child, Austin Cornett, 7, was last seen wearing gray shorts and an orange Nike T-Shirt and was taken from Parkview Elementary School in Stroud Monday morning.

Reports issued by Stroud Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicate he was picked up from school by a non-custodial parent, Sarah Hill. They may be in a 2007 Mazda with license plate EKP-237. Anyone with information is asked to call Stroud Police, 918-968-2733.