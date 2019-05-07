For the first time in the program’s history, the Seminole State College women’s softball team is ranked number one in the nation. The SSC softball team took the top spot when NJCAA Division I rankings were released May 7. There are 158 two-year colleges across the nation competing in 20 Regions of Division I Softball.

“We are very proud of these ladies, both on the field and in the classroom. Congratulations to Coach Amber Flores and the team,” SSC President Reynolds said in a campus-wide announcement.

Later this week, SSC will host the NJCAA Region II Softball Tournament. Running May 9-12 at the College’s softball complex, eight teams from across the state will compete in the tournament. Seminole State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, Carl Albert State College, Rose State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, and Western Oklahoma State College have secured their spots, while Connors State College and Northern Oklahoma College-Enid vie for the eighth seed.

SSC presently leads the region with a 30-0 conference win/loss record and a 47-2 overall record.