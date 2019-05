Tecumseh resident TJ Lamirand, 94, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Tecumseh.

The family will receive friends at Walker Funeral Service on Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday at Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Craig officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery.

Other information is pending with Walker Funeral Service.