WASHINGTON — Meeker’s bid for a Class 3A state tournament berth came to an end Monday as Washington inflicted the Bulldogs with a 10-0 regional defeat.

Earlier Monday, Meeker temporarily remained alive by defeating Kellyville 10-4. The tournament opened Thursday with Meeker upending Kellyville 5-2 before dropping a 5-4 decision to Washington.

A rain deluge Friday and scheduling conflicts over the weekend forced the final games to be moved to Monday.

Meeker trailed Kellyville 2-0 after three innings but the Bulldogs struck for five runs in the top of the fourth. Cade Patterson made it 2-1 with a bases-loaded walk, followed by a grandslam home run by James Green.

Jacob Martin made it 6-2 with a leadoff homer to left in the fifth before a three-run sixth upped the count to 9-3. Green scored the first run of the inning on a balk, followed by a run-scoring double by Martin and a RBI single by Raceton Sedlacek.

Meeker accounted for 11 hits with Kade Brewster and Martin, the No. 1 and No. 2 hitters in the batting order, going 3 for 5.

Dakota Gabbert and Sedlacek posted two hits apiece.

Brewster, who earned the pitching win, permitted four runs, all earned, and nine hits in six innings. Brewster fanned five and walked three.

Washington hurlers Gabe Williams and Jordan Kutz combined to hold Meeker to one hit, Sedlacek’s single, in the nightcap.

Williams struck out four and walked three in two innings. Kutz allowed one hit, whiffed eight and walked one in four innings.

Meeker starter Budgie Cameron absorbed the loss, allowing five runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Meeker concluded the campaign at 21-10.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.