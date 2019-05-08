The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits recently announced three local nonprofits were winners at the annual Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards April 27 in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits recently announced three local nonprofits were winners at the annual Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards April 27 in Tulsa. As well as being honored at the banquet, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art (MGMoA), Gateway to Prevention and Recovery Inc. and Legacy Parenting Center each won matching grants from the Avedis Foundation.

MGMoA won the 2019 Tulsa Community Foundation Award for Excellence In addition to the award, Avedis honored the museum with a cash grant of $10,000.

“Being one of 24 finalist organizations for the ONE award is an incredible honor,” Dane F. Pollei, director of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, said. “Winning this year's ONE award is a testament to the hard work of the board, volunteers and staff.”

He said the matching grant from Avedis Foundation means the museum can have twice the educational impact of the award itself.

“The Avedis Foundation helps make good institutions great,” Pollei said.

Gateway to Prevention and Recovery and Legacy Parenting Center each received a $5,000 grant for being named finalists in their respective categories. Again, Avedis matched those awards.

“We are so excited about being selected as a finalist for the One awards,” Director of Prevention Jon Greenwood, of Gateway to Prevention and Recovery, said. “You can only imagine our excitement when Avedis told us that they were going to match the $5,000.”

The funds will go to the nonprofit's wellness program for staff and patients, he said.

“This additional money allows us to expand our wellness program and have a greater impact,” Greenwood said.

Executive Director Lacey Holt, of Legacy Parenting Center, Inc., had a similar reaction.

“We continue to be blown away by the ongoing support of the Avedis Foundation for nonprofits in our community,” she said. “We’re grateful that Avedis supports our mission at Legacy and gives us the opportunity to empower parents and impact generations.”

Avedis President and CEO Kathy Laster expressed her congratulations and noted gratitude for the efforts of the local agencies.

“What an exciting tribute it is to have three nonprofits from Shawnee be recognized at the ONE Awards for the great work they do in our community,” she said. “We are truly honored and blessed to have so many wonderful people working for the greater good of others in Pottawatomie County.

ONE Awards

The ONE Awards honors organizations in eight categories: arts and humanities, community, education, health services, open services, self-sufficiency, seniors, and youth development. The finalists and category winners are chosen annually by an independent commission comprising philanthropists and civic leaders from across the state.

Avedis

The Avedis mission is to measurably improve health, wellness and the quality of life for the people of Pottawatomie County and surrounding areas.

For more information, call (405) 273-4055 or visit www.avedisfoundation.org.