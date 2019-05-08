SHAWNEE – A former Bison golfer is making his PGA Tour debut this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Todd Balkin, a four-year letterwinner for OBU from 2010-2014, was one of four Monday qualifiers for the tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

A native of Sunshine Coast, Australia, Balkin currently serves as an assistant golf professional at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. In five starts on the Northern Texas PGA Professional Winter Series this year he has finished in the top 15 of each event.

Balkin was a two-time winner during his career on Bison Hill, posting a school record 12-under-par total at Hefner Golf Club with rounds of 68 and 62 before winning the 2014 OBU Invitational at Shawnee Country Club on the second playoff hole.

The 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson begins Thursday at the 7,371-yard, Par-71 Trinity Forest Golf Club. Balkin is scheduled to tee off at 8:40 a.m.

Live scoring will be available at PGATour.com and fans can find additional tournament information, including pairings, at attbyronnelson.org.