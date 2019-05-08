SHAWNEE – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art hosts its first Business Arts Alliance networking opportunity with a Blue Zones approved Wine@5. If you are a business owner or leader at your organization you are invited!

Thursday, May 9, is your chance to discover and become a charter member of the Business Arts Alliance during Wine@5. This come and go event will be from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.

This year the Museum celebrates 100 years of bringing the world to Oklahoma! Picture yourself networking and collaborating with area business leaders in an art-filled environment and investing in the quality of life in Shawnee. Charter members of the Business Arts Alliance will receive a special fine art print to display in their office.

Shawnee has a unique opportunity for its residents and visitors in the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. The museum has two ancient Egyptian mummies (the only ones in Oklahoma), educates K-12 students throughout the state (more than 150,000 in the last decade from as far away as Poteau and Ringling), and provides fun and creative family experiences throughout the year. Join us as ideas are shared about how this treasure can be used to further benefit our community and how your partnership could enrich lives through art and gathering together for social wellness.

Appetizers and drinks will be served as we gather to talk about how creativity and education is beneficial for our community and how you can make a difference. For further questions, call Tonya at (405) 878-5604.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur Street in Shawnee.