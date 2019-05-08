The Chandler Lions (23-11) qualified for their 15th state tournament with an impressive three-game stretch in the regional tournament.

Chandler beat Kansas and Prague in back-to-back games to secure the regional championship.

The Lions fell to first-round opponent Washington 3-7 early in the season and possess a 12-6 mark against 3A competition.

Chandler owns three state championships with the last coming in 2005.

Chandler will play Washington (21-4) Thursday at Edmond Memorial High School. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.