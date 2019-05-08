The Delaware County Commissioners approved a request on Monday, May 6, by the city of Jay to use the courthouse lawn for city events.

Events for the remainder of the year are: Huckleberry Festival and associated events, July 4 to 6; Cruise Night, Aug. 10; Chili Cook-off, Sept. 7; Fall Fest, Sept. 21, Jay Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31; Veteran’s Parade, Nov. 11 and Christmas Lighting ceremony, Dec. 4.

An Oklahoma State Department of Heath jail inspection report dated April 23, showed the Delaware County jail was citated for overcrowding. The jail is authorized to hold 61 inmates, but has exceeded the recommended number in the past.

In the past Sheriff Harlan Moore has gone to commissioners seeking a resolution to the overcrowding problem. Twice voters had failed to pass an initiative to build a bigger jail.

The commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of Lakemont Shore Fire Department equipment and to advertise for sealed bids for the lease purchase of a 3,000 gallon tanker/pumper truck for the Eucha Fire Department.

The Kenwood Fire Department filed is board of directors. They are: Tony Hopton, board chairman; Brad Cooper, Adrian Black, Greg Butcher, board members; Butcher, fire chief; Hopton, assistant fire chief; Butcher and Barbara Barnes, requisitioning and purchasing officers; Cooper, receiving officer and Ira Holt, inventory. Also approved was a $250 blanket purchase order for the Kenwood Fire Department to Pryor Automotive Supply for parts.

In other business, the commissioners advertised for sealed bids for extermination services, uniform services and paper and cleaning supplies and signed a contract the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home.