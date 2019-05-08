MUSKOGEE – Oklahoma Baptist finished play in 12th place at the NCAA Division II Central Regional at Muskogee Country Club.

The Lady Bison shot a three-round total of 964 (+112), eight strokes behind 10th place Nebraska-Kearney. Southwestern Oklahoma State was the winning team, finishing with a three-round total of 893 (+41).

Shelby Phillips was OBU's top individual performer, finishing with a tournament total of 234 (+21), tying her for 23rd place.

Medalist honors went to Peerada Piddon of Arkansas Tech. She scored a three-round total of 216 (+3).

In addition to Phillips, OBU's counting scores came from Elly Baze, who finished in a four-way tie for 33rd with a three-round total of 237, and Michelle Carr who shot a total of 242 for 50th. Hayden Meiser and Shannen Stewart rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bison with scores of 254 and 264, respectively.