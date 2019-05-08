Monday night, Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon celebrated the 15 Divisional Relay winners during an awards banquet at the Governor’s Mansion.

Two of those relay teams were from Shawnee — Wrestling Road Crew and REACT Emergency Medical Services.

The 10 runners who competed and attended the banquet included from Wresting Road Crew: Spencer Rochelle, Hunter Rochelle, Joe Cervantes, Sam Anderson and Johnny Taber and those from REACT — Brian Myers, Jamil Buie, Joshua Lawler, Tiffany Allen and Paul Zapletal.

Each of the teams was awarded a trophy and all team members received a commemorative “I Beat the Governor” T-shirt. Two teams from Shawnee came in first place in their Relay Division, REACT Emergency Medical Services in the Public Service Division and Shawnee Wrestling Road Crew in the High School Division.

The Governor congratulated all the winners for being leaders not only in their professions but also in their physical fitness.

“I think that’s what life is all about getting involved and getting engaged. I see folks in this room getting engaged with their physical fitness and their health and it’s so fun.” The Governor has already committed to participating again in the 2020 race – which will be the 20th anniversary of the Memorial Marathon and also the 25thanniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

“I thought this was a fantastic opportunity to do as a state. The cool thing about my job as Governor is I get to start these type of initiatives and then bring people along with them.”