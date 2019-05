Sequoyah Elementary Art Awards were presented Monday by Kyle Rosebure (second, from right), BancFirst Insurance Services. Students receiving awards are (from left) Fifth Grader Sylus Wakolee, first place; Third Grader La'Darious Woods, second place; and First Grader Cale Fullbright, third place. Amber DuBoise-Shepherd (not pictured) from Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art served as the judge.