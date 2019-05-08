Oklahoma ex-oil executive sentenced to 6 years in prison

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former oil company executive in Oklahoma has been sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors say Kevin Wieck of Cromwell was sentenced Monday to 72 months after being convicted in September on 10 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of more than eight years for Wieck, who was owner of Wieck Oil Company. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Wieck was also ordered to pay more than $358,000 in restitution to eight investors.

•••

Suspect pleads not guilty to Oklahoma drug conspiracy case

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A northeastern Oklahoma gang member allegedly involved in distributing $10 million worth of cocaine from Mexican drug cartels has pleaded not guilty to a variety of drug and conspiracy charges.

Court records show 47-year-old Rodney Roy Parker entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Tulsa to charges that were handed up by a grand jury in 2014.

Prosecutors say Parker was a fugitive for five years before his arrest Monday and is in the custody of U.S. marshals pending a detention hearing on Thursday. His attorney, John Campbell, didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Among other things, Parker is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and intent to distribute marijuana. Parker faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

•••

Oklahoma alcohol taxes up after new regulations approved

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Voter-approved changes in Oklahoma's alcohol laws have boosted state sales tax collections on alcohol.

Regulations that went into effect in October allow grocery and convenience stores to sell strong beer and wine and authorized liquor stores to sell refrigerated strong beer.

The Oklahoman reports that since then, the state has collected an average of about $11.7 million a month in alcohol sales taxes and fees. Oklahoma Tax Commission figures indicate the state collected an average of $10.6 million a month during the six months before the changes went into effect.

The changes effectively ended the sale of low point, 3.2 percent alcohol beer in Oklahoma.

The state saw a rapid decline in low-point beer tax collections after October and has not collected any taxes in the category in 2019.