Project: City of Bartlesville Police and Fire Memorial

Cost: $56,305.50

Funding: The city allocated $50,000 in the fiscal year 2018-19 1/2 cent CIP budget for the project. With landscaping alternatives, the total project cost is $56,305.50. The city will draw from unallocated 1/2 cent CIP money to fund the additional cost.

Completion Date: The original completion date was mid-May, but spring rains have slowed the project. It may not be completed in time for the Bartlesville Police Officer Memorial Service at noon May 15 at the Bartlesville Police Department, 615 S. Johnstone Ave. City Manager Mike Bailey said the memorial service will go on as planned even if the memorial isn’t completed.

The Details: At its March 18 meeting, the Bartlesville City Council awarded the memorial’s construction project to J. Graham Construction of Coffeyville, Kan. The company submitted the low bid of $36,797.50, which increased to $41,402.50 with the inclusion of landscaping alternatives. The memorial will be located between the police and fire stations in downtown Bartlesville. The granite memorial has been ordered from Hollisters Monument in Claremore at a cost of $14,900. The granite memorial will read “This memorial is dedicated to the families of the officers and firefighters who gave their lives protecting the citizens of Washington County.” It will include the police and fire department insignias. There will be benches near the granite memorial. The memorial site will include three flag poles and an eternal LED light.

What’s Next: Construction is continuing. The company poured the concrete in the rain last week, and the city rejected the finished product because it didn’t meet expectations, Bailey said. Monday, J. Graham Construction was removing the concrete in order to redo it.

QUOTE: “The contractor attempted to do the concrete late last week when it was raining. They attempted to do it under a tarp. The finishes aren’t what we would like. They are actually going to remove that concrete and replace it. It makes our grand opening on the 15th somewhat questionable.” — Mike Bailey, city manager.

— Chris Day