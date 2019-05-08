As you know, there was no school on May 3. We will have school on Friday. This will be our last day of school for 2018-19. The awards assembly for elementary will start at 9 a.m. and the high school assembly will start at 10 a.m. Graduation practice will be at noon.

The annual Wynona Science Fair was Wednesday morning in the old gym. The awards will be given on Friday at the awards ceremony.

We will be having a spirited junior high robotics competition on Thursday in the old gym.

The eighth grade and senior graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in the high school gym.

We will be offering summer school 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. fJune 3 - June 14. If you are interested in your child attending, please contact the office at 918-846-2467 to place them on the list.

I’m excited to announce we will be offering driver education. More information will be available within the next few weeks.

Our website is currently down, and a new and improved site is soon to be published in the near future. Stay tuned.

Teacher Appreciation Week is this week, May 6-10. If you would like to help Mrs. Shulanberger in honoring the teachers and staff, please call the office at 918-846-2467 or email her at sshulanberger@wynona.k12.ok.us.

Remember our school motto: Be respectful, responsible and kind.