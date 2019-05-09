Jefferson Elementary and the STEM Region Alliance led by Gordon Cooper Technology Center recently presented STEM Standout Awards. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Taj Thorpe, Riyanna Oliverez and Caden Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are STEM Coordinator Caria Kennedy, Zach Knoles (overall STEM Standout), Maddyson Morgan-Trucker, Jericho Biffle, Memphis Widger and Saphirra Vanderputten (overall STEM Standout). Not pictured are Jesalyn Coleman and Jayden Carthen.

PROVIDED PHOTO