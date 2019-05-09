Native Connections invites the community to their third annual "End of School Bash" Wednesday May 22 from 4-8 p.m. at the Kickapoo Tribal Health Center in McLoud.

According to Native Connections Prevention Aide, Lindsay Hernandez, Native Connections has averaged a large crowd in the past and this year's event is expected to do the same.

"This is our biggest event of the year and we're expecting anywhere from 500-700 people," Hernandez said.

The event is free to the public and Hernandez said there will be several different resource tables and activities for people to enjoy.

"The End of School Bash will have pony rides, a DJ, photo booth, face painting, a Ninja Warrior Dome, Slip-n-Slide, food, giveaways, Knockerball, Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest and much more," Hernandez said.

Native Connections, Hernandez explained, is looking for volunteers for the event.

"Volunteer hours are between 3:30-9 p.m. but you may volunteer whatever shift you'd like; the entire shift, half, or a couple of hours would be fine too," she said.

Those who volunteer will receive a free T-shirt and will help with young children or picking up trash.

"If you decide to help us with this event send me your shirt size," Hernandez said "I will need everyone to RSVP by April 18."

To volunteer and for more information email Hernandez at Lindsay.Hernandez@okkthc.com.