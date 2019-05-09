SHAWNEE – Dale held Christian Heritage to three hits during an 11-0 slaughter Thursday afternoon at the 2019 2A Spring State Baseball Tournament.

Bryce Crawford scored the first run of the tournament on a wild pitch by Christian Heritage pitcher David Salters.

Jared Rogers added another run with a double to center, scoring Carson Hunt for the 2-0 Pirate advantage. Rogers later scored on an error by the Christian Heritage shortstop. After the first frame, Dale led 3-0.

The Pirates added two more runs in the fifth inning. Jono Johnson brought Rogers home on a single to left field.

Two batters later, Jaxon Wright singled to extend the Pirates' lead to 5-0.

Dale kept on the gas with six runs in the sixth. Carson Hunt started the rally off with a double to center. The extra-base knock scored Crawford.

The next batter, Rogers, singled to center, allowing Carson Hunt to score.

David Herring followed up with a single to center, bringing Rogers home.

Tanner Collins got in on the scoring action with Dale's third consecutive hit of the inning. Collins' single scored Herring.

Wright followed up with his second RBI of the afternoon when he popped out to right field. Courtesy runner Connor Kuykendall scored on the play for Dale's final run of the game.

Rogers led the club going 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Two of Rogers' hits went for extra bases.

Crawford went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. He also reached base on a walk and was hit by two pitches.

Carson Hunt, Wright and Rogers tied for the team lead with two RBIs apiece.

Herring went 1 for 1 with three free passes and two runs scored.

Collins, Crawford, Herring and Cooper Hunt each swiped a base.

Cooper Hunt pitched a brilliant 4 1/3 innings of work. Cooper kept Christian Heritage batters off-balance throughout the contest, striking out four without issuing a walk.

Herring pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief. Herring entered the game in save situation for his third of the 2019 campaign.

Garrett French and Cooper Hill and Salters recorded one hit apiece for the Crusaders.

Salters received the loss for Christian Heritage.

Dale will play the winner of Wellston-Oktaha Friday at 11 a.m. at Shawnee High School.