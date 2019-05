South Rock Creek School and the STEM Region Alliance led by Gordon Cooper Technology Center recently presented fourth nine weeks STEM Standout Awards. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Isabella O'Daniel, Ryder Adams, Jacob Runion, Mavrick Wingo, and Josiah Smith. In the back row, from left, are Sara Smith, Blake Haskins, Matthew Ellis (overall STEM Standout), Aubree Wilkins, Jalee Meyers and Brayden Benson.

PROVIDED PHOTO