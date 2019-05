Personal storm shelters help keep people safe, but did you know that you need to register your storm shelter with the Shawnee/Pottawatomie County Emergency Management department? Registering your storm shelter means the Shawnee Fire Department can locate you should your shelter be covered with debris. You can register your shelter by going to http://www.shawneeok.org/government/departments/emergency_management/register_your_storm_shelter!.php