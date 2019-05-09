After nearly two years as a Boy Scout in Troop 408, earning 27 badges and completing his service project just days before his eighteenth birthday, Colby Snyder was finally awarded his Eagle Scout badge Saturday May 4 at his Eagle Board of Review.

According to his mother Dee Dee Snyder, Colby has been working toward his Eagle Scout rank since he was 16-years-old.

For his service project, the Eagle Scout cleaned up and installed benches he made himself in a local church.

Normally one joins the Boy Scouts of America at a young age and few slowly work their way up to an Eagle Scout .

However, Colby began his journey to this high rank as soon as he joined Troop 408.

Now with the highest honor a Boy Scout can earn, Colby is graduating this month from Dale High School and will attend Oklahoma Christian University in the fall to pursue a Biology major.