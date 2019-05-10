• Help out a fundraiser breakfast: Maud Masons will have their monthly fundraiser breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday The cost is $6 for all-you-can-eat eggs, pancakes, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice.

• Adopt a kitty: There will be a Catnado adoption event in Shawnee PetSmart from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by Forgotten Treasures Rescue.

• Find deals at a local flea market: 2 Sisters Flea market is Saturday at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

• Buy a plant and tour the butterfly garden: The Multi-County Master Gardener Association is having its Annual Plant Sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Garage sale items also will be available to peruse. They will also be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Butterfly Garden. Our Certified Master Gardeners will be giving guided garden tours every 30 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. The sale with be held at the OSU Extension Center, 14001 Acme Road, Shawnee. For more information contact Carla Smith at 273-7683 or email carlasm@okstate,edu.

• View fine art by local high schoolers: Shawnee Public Schools is hosting the SHS Fine Arts in the Park event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Shawnee Middle School Avedis Park. The event will feature performances from the SHS bands, choirs and drama department, as well as an art show. The event is free and the community is encouraged to attend. If the event is rained out it will be moved to the SMS gym.