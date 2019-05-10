Upon their graduation Monday May 20, Shawnee High School seniors will celebrate at the annual Project Graduation Lock-In with games, gifts and magic.

According to co-chair of Project Graduation, Vicki Smart, registration for the lock-in begins at 11 p.m. after the graduation ceremony and seniors must register no later than midnight at the Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Free to seniors, Smart said, this year's event will be bigger than ever as there will be numerous activities and games for students to enjoy.

"There will be four inflatables this year including the mechanical bull...There will be the Senior Olympics where the seniors will compete for cash prizes," Smart said.

Smart also said there will be a DJ, free concessions and entertainment.

There will be a 30 minute magic show at 3 a.m. and those seniors who stay until then will be exempt from school on Tuesday.

Smart also said those who stay until after the magic show will be entered in a chance to win one of the five grand prizes which include 55 inch TVs and laptops.

Each senior will leave with a gift and a t-shirt and Smart said other gifts include jewelry, gift certificates and dorm room refrigerators.

There will also be a money room where seniors will have the chance to grab as much money as they can in a certain amount of time and keep what they grab.

Guests are allowed to attend but must pay $40 in advance and be between 16-21-years-old.

Once in the school no one can leave until the event is over at 4 a.m. and Smart said there will be plenty of security and parents to help keep everyone safe.