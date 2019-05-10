Signups for swim lessons at Oklahoma Baptist University wellness center will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. Swimmers should bring a suit and towel because each swimmer will get into the pool to check skills. Signups will be in the pool in the RAWC at OBU.

Mark and Betty Ruiz will teach swimmers age 6 and older. Swimmers will be placed in a class according to skills. Classes will run one hour long and will last for one week. Classes will begin in June. Each week long session is $35.

Marian Salwierak will teach swimmers ages 4 or 5. Classes will last for 40 minutes and the class will run for two weeks. Each two week session is $55.