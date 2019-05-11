Jordan Lindsey Gauss of Tulsa and Benjamin Isaac Purintun announce their engagement and upcoming wedding June 8, 2019, at The Barn at 4t Farms.

Jordan is the daughter of Jonathan and Mary Gauss of Shawnee.

Ben is the son of Darin and Kathy Purintun of Tuttle.

Both graduated from Oklahoma State University.

Ben is an invertebrate biologist for the Jenks Aquarium, and Jordan will be working for St. Francis Hospital as a medical lab technologist.