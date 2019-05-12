Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy seniors were recently honored at commencement and graduate recognition ceremony held on the Weatherford campus. All seniors were awarded their Doctor of Pharmacy hoods.

Various senior awards were also presented to outstanding students. Among the students receiving awards included (from left): Cassie M. Shaw, McLoud, College of Pharmacy Recognition Award; Raymond E. Leniger, Choctaw, The Merck Manual Award for Academic Excellence; and Conner A. Patton, Tecumseh, College of Pharmacy Recognition Award.