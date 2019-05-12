FFA members from 258 Oklahoma chapters were recognized for their contributions to the 2019 FFA Hunger Challenge at the 93rd Oklahoma FFA Convention at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City on May 1.

In response to the theme “Don’t Give Up,” chapter members donated livestock and/or money to provide 1,531,200 protein sticks for the Oklahoma Food Bank’s Backpack Program. This year’s total is 475,763 more than last year.

The Oklahoma Food Bank’s Backpack Program is a collaborative effort among local farmers, manufacturers and processors to provide protein sticks through the Beef for Backpacks and Pork for Packs programs. Last year, the program provided food to more than 30,000 elementary school children who have inconsistent access to food on weekends and school holidays, according to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Partnering with the Oklahoma FFA Association in the Hunger Challenge were Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Oklahoma Farming and Ranching Foundation, Oklahoma Pork Council, Wes and Lou Watkins, Tulsa State Fair, Oklahoma Youth Expo, Ag Youth Magazine, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With nearly 27,000 members and 362 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fourth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit okffa.org.