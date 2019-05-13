The Pioneer Library System Board of Trustees honored the library’s Tecumseh branch manager as well as two longtime supporters of the McLoud Public Library as part of its monthly meeting April 30 at the McLoud library.

The board recognized Beth Lyle, Tecumseh Public Library Branch Manager, with a certificate recognizing 15 years with PLS. Lyle has been the Tecumseh Branch Manager since 2013 and before that served as the PLS Literacy Coordinator for Pottawatomie County.

Ron and Rebecca Charlow have donated to the library and the McLoud Friends of the Library repeatedly for many years. Their support also ranges to such actions as bringing food on the holidays (or anytime) to McLoud’s hard-working librarians.

The PLS Board of Trustees is made up of representatives from communities throughout the library’s three-county area. Trustees meet monthly (except for December) at locations throughout the library system.

