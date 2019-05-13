SHAWNEE – Dale rallied for three runs in the sixth to tie the game but the Pirates were unable to keep the Silo bats quiet, losing 4-3 in the 2A Baseball State Championship Monday.

Silo scored early to take a 1-0 lead after the first. Silo added one run in the fourth, one in the fifth and the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.

All three Pirate runs came in the top of the sixth frame.

Bryce Crawford and Cooper Hunt led the club with two hits apiece. Crawford registered one RBI, one run and the only extra-base hit for the Pirates.

Jono Johnson's RBI single in the sixth momentarily tied the game at 3-3. The RBI-single was the only hit for Johnson.

Jared Rogers and Carson Hunt added one hit each.

Cooper Hunt started on the bump for Dale. He lasted 2 1/3 innings and struck out two.

Carson Hunt pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief.

Cooper and Carson Hunt each stole one base apiece.

Dale ends its season with a 24-10 record.