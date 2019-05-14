Macomb Public Schools will receive a new activity bus for the 2019-2020 school year after the Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved a bid of $57,000 from Ross Transportation in a special meeting Monday.

Commissioners also approved and awarded a chip and seal project for the county to Vance Brothers Inc.

In addition, they approved the surplus of a 2003 Dodge Pickup from the sheriff's office and voted to donate it to Oklahoma Baptist University.

Lastly, commissioners approved the sheriff's office selling a large number of damaged or totaled cars at a public auction and the surplus of a large number of vehicles.