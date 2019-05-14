Shawnee police responded to a motorcycle crash on the Kickapoo Spur and U.S. 177 exit ramp around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday involving an adult male and female who where both rushed to SSM Health St. Anthony Shawnee Hospital for medical treatment.

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford, the man and woman were traveling from Kickapoo Spur southbound onto the U.S. 177 exit ramp when they hit loose gravel and lost control, Lozano-Stafford said.

She said REACT EMS ambulance ttransported both riders to the Shawnee's hospital for medical treatment.

