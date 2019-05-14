U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Paige M. Benfield graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Benfield is the daughter of Tara Benfield and Jonathan Harwell of Prague, Oklahoma. She is the granddaughter of Ronnie and Joyce Gamble of Seminole, Oklahoma.

The airman is a 2016 graduate of Strother High School, Seminole.