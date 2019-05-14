Seminole State College’s Trojan softball team won the Region II Division I championship on May 13 and will advance to the NJCAA National Tournament to be held in St. George, Utah May 22-25, 2019.

The Trojans were undefeated in the Regional Tournament, held in Seminole this past weekend. They finished the regular season ranked Number one in the NJCAA national poll, have a current record of 51 wins and 2 losses on the season and have a 46-game winning streak.

Their first game of the National Tournament will be the evening of May 22.