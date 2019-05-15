U.S. Congresswoman Kendra Horn, who represents Oklahoma’s 5th District in Washington, D.C., visited Seminole on Monday. Following a tour of the community, she met with local civic leaders at a luncheon hosted at Seminole State College. Those in attendance included (left to right): Billy Horton, First United Bank; Mayor Jeff Griffin; Amy Britt, Seminole Chamber CEO; Chris Moore, BancFirst; Congresswoman Horn; Dr. Jim Utterback, SSC President Emeritus; Melvin Moran, Moran Oil; Seminole City Manager Steve Saxon; SSC President Lana Reynolds; Mark Schell, Security State Bank; Marci Donaho, Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum President and CEO; Paul Levy, Oklahoma Pipe Sales; and Trent Ratterree, Community Outreach Specialist in Congresswoman Horn’s Office.