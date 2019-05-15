Recently, the Shawnee Chapter of the Salvation Army appreciated its Women’s Auxiliary outgoing officers for their hard work in fundraising and volunteerism over the past three years serving as president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and membership. Each were 'Bee-ing' amazing and will pass their responsibilities to incoming officers May 6 at the Annual Membership Tea, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avedis Foundation, 1500 E. Independence. All are welcome to attend and help others in need by becoming a Auxiliary member. Memberships begin at $20 a year and all proceeds go to assisting The Salvation Army of Shawnee programs and services. For more information call The Salvation Army at (405) 275-2243 or contact an Auxiliary member.