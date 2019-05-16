Assistant City Manager Chance Allison announced that Rodney Foster will join the city as fire chief June 10.

Foster has more than 20 years of experience in fire service, having served at the Midwest City Fire Department, Allison said. For the past 11 years, he has served as training chief charged with training all Midwest City Fire personnel and serving as the health and safety officer or the department.

Additionally, Allison said Foster has been involved with the development and implementation of the Midwest City Fire Department budget and has conducted the hiring process for new recruits and proctored the promotional process.

Foster earned a Master of Science from Oklahoma State University in Fire and Emergency Management Administration.