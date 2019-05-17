• Catch a glimpse of the convoy: The “Run For The Wall” Bikers will be at the VFW Saturday and be fed on their way to Washington, D.C. There will be about 300 riders arriving at approximately 5 p.m. They will spend the night in Shawnee.

• Take a class: Signups for swim lessons at OBU wellness center will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the pool in the RAWC. Swimmers should bring a suit and towel and be prepared to get in the pool to check skills. Swimmers will be placed in a class according to skills. For those 6 and older, classes will be one hour long for one week, beginning in June, and each week-long session is $35. For swimmers ages 4 and 5, classes will be 40 minutes and will run for two weeks, with each two-week session costing $55.

• Invest in marriage: Marriage Night is a telecast event featuring evangelical favorites Francis and Lisa Chan, relationship experts Les and Leslie Parrott and comedian Michael Jr. Principles for lasting relationships will be presented for married couples or those who expect someday to be married. The program will be shown from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Northridge Church of Christ, 1001 E. Macarthur. Pizza and snacks will be served. Child care will be provided on site. The cost is $15 per person. Please pre-register at marriagenight.org. The church office phone is (405) 275-4180.