Oklahoma Baptist University planned to confer degrees upon 293 students during the University’s 105th Spring Commencement Friday, May 17. The ceremony took place at 3 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on OBU’s campus in Shawnee. Stephen Allen, chair of OBU’s Board of Trustees and senior vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary for ONEOK, delivered the commencement address.

Allen graduated magna cum laude from OBU in 1995 with a B.A. in political science. While on Bison Hill, he was Student Government Association president, sophomore class president and a member of the President’s Honor Roll throughout college. He received his J.D. at Vanderbilt University School of Law in 1998. While at Vanderbilt, he was a member of the Law School Honor Council, Vanderbilt Bar Association and a participant of the Moot Court Competition.

Graduating students embarked on a symbolic final walk across campus as OBU students before filing into Raley Chapel for the ceremony. The walk mirrored one many of the graduating students took during Welcome Week as new students at OBU. The students, in academic regalia, will proceed from the Geiger Center to the chapel, passing through rows of OBU faculty members before they reach the chapel’s east steps.

OBU Interim President Dr. Pat Taylor presided over the ceremonies and deliver the charge to graduates.

Junior class marshals escorted the graduating class to their seats in Raley Chapel. The top-ranking junior men and women, based on overall grade point average, serve as marshals. That group includes Alexis Besch, Cherie Brewer, Gage Bullard, Madalyn Cook, Aubrey Cotham, Dannie Deason, Julianne Ford, Caleb Gray, Matthew Hampton, Audrey Harlow, Jaden Jennings, Kendra Johnson, Jessica King, Joshua Knox, Tyler Koonce, Emma Lang, Carly Miller, Christin Muller, Alexandra O’Steen, Ivy Penwell, Kylie Pope, Hannah Shumaker, Jonathan Soder, Chloe Stokes, Ariel Thomas and Jonathan Wood.

Candidates for bachelor’s degrees from OBU’s Paul Dickinson College of Business, with academic majors and hometowns, include Jesus Andrade, finance, Oklahoma City; Shane Black, social entrepreneurship, Skiatook, Oklahoma; Alexandra Bowers, professional accountancy, Edmond, Oklahoma; John Calhoun, management, McKinney, Texas; Brady Clinton, marketing, Waukomis, Oklahoma; Brian Cornell, management, Allen, Texas; Julian Daughtry, interdisciplinary in business administration, sports management and sociology, Millington, Tennessee; Kristin Duffield, marketing, McKinney; Alyssa Fluke, international business and French minor, Shawnee, Oklahoma; Trevor Guleserian, management, McKinney; Rhett Hall, management, Oklahoma City; Allie Qi He, finance, Idabel, Oklahoma; Trevin Hicks, finance, Edmond; Hudson Hoover, finance, Sapulpa, Oklahoma; Joshua Hopkins, finance, Shawnee; Michael Latka, management, West Richland, Washington; Jason Lee, computer information systems, Plano, Texas; Tyler Lester, professional accountancy, Tuttle, Oklahoma; Ashley Maxwell, management and social entrepreneurship, Newcastle, Oklahoma; Taylor Medaris, management, Oklahoma City; Albert Merkel, marketing, Rowlett, Texas; Christopher Nash, management and social entrepreneurship, Shawnee; Caleb Norris, management, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Nickolas Parker, finance, Farmersville, Texas; Martin Romero, finance, Oklahoma City; Reagan Rowell, management, Keller, Texas; Mattison Runion, finance, Oklahoma City; Yamilex Sanchez Puga, marketing, Irving, Texas; Robert Sawler, management, Keller; Isabella Scarinzi, marketing, Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil; Grant Sedgwick, social entrepreneurship, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kadrian Shelton, marketing, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma; Jordan Shipman, international business, Shawnee; Samuel Smith, marketing, Norman, Oklahoma; Jonathan Stewart, management, Enid, Oklahoma; Quinton Thorp, management, Edmond; Matthew Tigert, finance, Wichita Falls, Texas; Jacob Tunney, finance, Edmond; Daniel Turner, professional accountancy, Claremore, Oklahoma; Libby Unruh, finance, Elk City, Oklahoma; Aaron Urton, management, Oklahoma City; Kincaid West, marketing, Sand Springs, Oklahoma; Payton Wilson, marketing, Thomas, Oklahoma; Logan Yarbrough, finance, Skiatook; and Huazhen Yu, professional accountancy, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

From the Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts, candidates for bachelor’s degrees include Jude Balthazar, vocal performance, Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Hailey Black, art with education minor, Shawnee; Alena Blakley, communication studies and Spanish minor, Lenexa, Kansas; London Bradshaw, communication studies with marketing minor, Choctaw, Oklahoma; Ben Cale, communication studies, Shawnee; Dakota Carrington, digital media arts, Moore, Oklahoma; Chase Chastain, communication studies, McKinney; Sarah Claibourn, communication studies with music minor, Garland, Texas; Payton Clark, communication studies with cross-cultural ministry minor, Onalaska, Texas; Reagan Clark, vocal music education, K-12, Coldspring, Texas; Caleb Cole, graphic design, Choctaw; Ashton Cossey, graphic design with marketing minor, Edmond, Oklahoma; Jonathan Dean, instrumental music education, K-12, Meeker, Oklahoma; Cameron Edwards, communication studies, Paris, Texas; Zachary Fisher, instrumental music education, K-12, Shawnee; Rachel Foote, piano performance, Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Matthew Giudice, graphic design, Edmond; Jake Gozzo, communication studies, Redlands, California; Taylor Hanska, communication studies with graphic design minor, Oklahoma City; Bradley Hetherington, piano performance with emphasis in pedagogy, Sulphur, Oklahoma; Mya Hudgins, news and information, Greenville, Texas; Shelby James, communication studies, Oklahoma City; Jacob Jolly, digital media arts, Allen; Olivia Jones, vocal music education, K-12, Arlington, Texas; Brianna Lincoln, interdisciplinary: communication studies, theatre, and cross-cultural ministry; Sand Springs, Oklahoma; Sydney Mathews, voice performance, Forgan, Oklahoma; Logan Miller, communication studies, McKinney; Preston Morris, communication studies, Oklahoma City; Mikaleh Offerman, news and information with English minor, Edmond; Joshua Pumphrey, communication studies with Bible minor, Broken Arrow; Tyler Quintana, digital media arts, Oklahoma City; McKenzie Reece, theatre with music minor, Broken Arrow; Isaac Reel, music composition, Milburn, Oklahoma; Konnor Robertson, instrumental music education, K-12, Okemah, Oklahoma; Taylor Shofstall, communication studies with worship arts minor, Shawnee; Sean Taylor, digital media arts, Tennille, Georgia; Anna Tyler, theatre with music minor, Fort Worth, Texas; Emmalee Webb, worship arts with marketing minor, McKinney; Chelsea Weeks, news and information with marketing minor, Broken Arrow; Julie Welch, voice performance, Bartlesville; Rachel Witt, graphic design, Duncan, Oklahoma; and Emily Wright, vocal music education, K-12, Bixby, Oklahoma.

Candidates for bachelor’s degrees from OBU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences include Emmanuel Adesokan, pre-allied health and rehabilitation services, Tulsa; Anna Arrington, psychology pre-counseling with music minor, Allen; Miriam Avila, exercise physiology and wellness, Hermosillo, Mexico; Autumn Avina, interdisciplinary: kinesiology and leisure science, sports management, and communication studies; Round Rock, Texas; Hannah Axton, Psychology Pre-Counseling BA, Shawnee; Abdoulaye Bah, sports and recreation management, Colombes, France; Jonathan Baird, social science education, secondary, Salcha, Alaska; Lorin Barnhouse Barnett, psychology pre-counseling with family and community service minor, Bartlesville; Imari Bell, interdisciplinary: health and human performance and sports management, Dallas, Texas; Ashley Berkey, family and community service: community service track with criminal justice minor, Watertown, South Dakota; Mckenzie Bohannon, health and human performance clinical track, Cheyenne, Oklahoma; Madison Bowles, sports and recreation management, Duncan, Oklahoma; Sarah Bowman, health and physical education, K-12, Waxahachie, Texas; America Brannen, psychology pre-counseling with business administration minor, Register, Georgia; Hailee Burnett, camp administration, Richardson, Texas; Cassidy Camp, family and community service: family life track with art minor, Shawnee; Brock Carter, sports and recreation management, Sentinel, Oklahoma; Jessica Chadwick, creative writing with news and information minor, Two Buttes, Colorado; Morgan Cherry, family and community service: family life track, Oklahoma City; Katherine Cole, elementary education and early childhood education, Edmond; Jessica Conrad, health and human performance, non-clinical track, Broken Arrow; Jessica Coulson, elementary education, Shawnee; Dylan Crawley, sports ministry, Shawnee; Caitlyn Crosby, family and community service: family life track, Oklahoma City; Hannah Danielson, interdisciplinary: health and human performance and natural science, Edmond; Lauren Dean, English with minors in professional writing and editing as well as teaching English to speakers of other languages, Framingham, Massachusetts; Ajae Dewitt-Davis, sports ministry, Oklahoma City; Benjamin Dingus , psychology pre-counseling with anthropology minor, Taichung, China (Taiwan); Kristin Dodd, multilingual communications with a Bible and TESOL minor, Lawton, Oklahoma; Mykaela Donato, family and community service: family life track with cross-cultural ministry minor, Shawnee; Olivia Dudley, elementary education and special education, Tulsa; Kerregan Edwards, early childhood education, McKinney; Saleem Fadel, sports and recreation management, Shawnee; Kori Ferguson, pre-allied health and rehabilitation services, Ponca City, Oklahoma; Bryanna Flanagan, Performance Non-Clinical Track, Shawnee; Nicole Fleitman, Performance Non-Clinical Track, Lindsay, Texas; Nathan Floyd, Political Science, Gilbert, Arizona; Jonathan Frank, History, Wichita Falls; Jessica George, Elemen Educ/Early Childhood Ed and Special Education, Yukon; Joseph Geraci, Performance Non-Clinical Track, Oklahoma City; Reece Gilbert, Interdisciplinary, Oklahoma City; Tyra Givings, Interdisciplinary, Bristow, Oklahoma; Jennifer Goethe, Health and Human Performance: Non-Clinical Track, Shawnee; Michaela Hagler, Psychology Pre-Counseling BA, Shawnee; Katherine Hansen, Political Science, Tulsa; Geneva Harper, Family Life Track, Dallas; Palance Harris, Interdisciplinary, Frisco, Texas; Chloe Harrison, English, Duncan, Oklahoma; Ashley Hontz, English Education, Secondary, Linn Creek, Missouri; Hannah Hooks, Family Life Track, McKinney, Texas; Sydney Howard, Criminal Justice, Arlington, Texas; Emmily Infante, Pre-Allied Health and Rehab Science, Mexico City, Mexico; Madeline Johnson, Psychology Pre-Counseling BA, Seminole, Oklahoma; Allison Jordan, Early Childhood Education, Tulsa; Hannah Jordan, Early Childhood Education, Ponca City, Oklahoma; Emily Jost, Health (Clinical) Track, Hillsboro, Kansas; Jackson Kashwer, Social Science Education, Sec, Chandler, Oklahoma; Megan Kirkendall, Multilingual Communications, Woodward, Oklahoma; Mariah Knight, Pre-Allied Health and Rehab Science, Sand Springs, Oklahoma; Kaylie Lane, Health (Clinical) Track, Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Kaylee Large, Elementary Education, Rush Springs, Oklahoma; Spencer Lashley, Pre-Allied Health and Rehab Science, Gunter, Texas; Rachel Lee, Elementary Education, Oklahoma City; Lauren LeForce, Sports and Recreation Mgmt, Moore, Oklahoma; Robert Lowry, Exercise Physiology and Wellness, Shawnee; Savannah Madrid-Andrews, Performance Non-Clinical Track, Denver, Colorado; Ashton Malone, Health (Clinical) Track, Pilot Point, Texas; Kyla Martin, FMLY Community Service Track, Inola, Oklahoma; Ellen Mathews, Social Science Education, Secondary, Shawnee; and Garrett McKee, Sports and Recreation Mgmt, Hemet, California.

Additional candidates for bachelor’s degrees from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences include Kara McLain, Health and Physical Educ K-12, Shawnee; Abigail McSheffrey, Special Ed/Elementary Educ, Olympia, Washington; Robert Mellinger, Social Science Education, Sec Shawnee; Alyssa Mendoza, Elemen Educ/Early Childhood Ed, Bixby; Kelton Mims, Sports and Recreation Mgmt, Lawton; Jasmine-Rose Mitchell, Early Childhood Education, Spring, Texas; McKae Mitchell, Psychology, Edmond; Tiffany Molina, Interdisciplinary, Guymon, Oklahoma; Leah Molter, Special Ed/Elementary Educ, La Mesa, California; Jade Morris, Health (Clinical) Track, Oklahoma City; Kedrick Nettleton, Creative Writing, Shawnee; Miranda Nolen, Interdisciplinary, Madill, Oklahoma; Kathryn Overton, Psychology Pre-Counseling BA, Yukon, Oklahoma; Veronica Parra, Elementary Education, Mesquite, Texas; Savannah Payne, Health (Clinical) Track, Midlothian, Texas; Brianna Petroff, English Education, Secondary, Elgin, Oklahoma; Melody Pierce, English, Oklahoma City; Shaylin Regier, Psychology Pre-Counseling BA, Enid; Cagney Roberson, Performance Non-Clinical Track, Coweta, Oklahoma; Anastasia Robison, Political Science, Oklahoma City; Matthew Sanders, Health (Clinical) Track, Owasso; Gretchen Seamans, Elemen Educ/Early Childhood Ed, Grove, Oklahoma; Emily Sechrist, Special Ed/Elementary Educ, Hillsboro, Kansas; Raigan Servati, Health (Clinical) Track, Van Alstyne, Texas; Emily Shaw, Interdisciplinary, Sapulpa, Oklahoma; Mallory Sinor, Special Ed/Elementary Educ, Colbert, Oklahoma; Ayanna Smith, Personal Trng/Strength and Cond, Round Rock; Carolyn Sosinski, Sports Ministry, Carrollton, Texas; Kira Spoo, Family Life Track, Tulsa; Megan Staats, Family Life Track, Oklahoma City; Shannen Stewart, Psychology, Broken Arrow; Jessica Stiles, English Education, Secondary, Grandview, Missouri; Trevor Tanner, Political Science, Greenville, Texas; Savannah Tompkins, Psychology, Fruita, Colorado; Andrew Tonnell, Sociology, Enid; Stephanie Tucker, Family Life Track, McKinney; Genesis Veliz, Performance Non-Clinical Track, Valencia, Venezuela; Ashton Vickers, History, Sallisaw, Oklahoma; Marta Villa, Multilingual Communications, Oklahoma City; Rebecca Ward, Family Life Track, Bossier City, Louisiana; Tristan Ward, Multilingual Communications, Edmond; Whitney Wedgeworth, Performance Non-Clinical Track, McKinney, Texas; Jakoby White, Health and Physical Educ K-12, Desoto, Texas; Victoria Widener, Social Science Education, Sec, Shawnee; Makena Williams, Family and Community Service Track and Photography minor, Denton, Texas; Allison Wilmoth, Elementary Education, Plano, Texas; Samantha Wolf, English, Idabel, Oklahoma; Grace Woolf, Psychology Pre-Counseling BA, Monument, Colorado; Creede Wright, Sports and Recreation Mgmt, Ratliff City, Oklahoma; and Stephanie Zackery, Psychology Pre-Counseling BA, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Candidates for bachelor’s degrees from OBU’s College of Nursing include Alex Akers, Houston, Texas; Chinonso Alinnor, Shawnee; Sydney Bowman, Fort Worth, Blythe Bullard, Edmond; Madeline Cravens, Oklahoma City; Sarah Evans, Juneau, Alaska; Destiny Everett, Durant, Oklahoma; Jaimie Hartley, Yukon, Oklahoma; Abigail Hicks, Tulsa; Adriana Holder, Meeker, Oklahoma; Kristin Holle, Ponca City; Hannah Hopkins, Shawnee; Esther Kim, Torrance, California; Moriah Lamb, Blanchard, Oklahoma; Kali Lowery, Shawnee; Garrett Luster, Tecumseh, Oklahoma; Ashley Morris, Oklahoma City; Laura Nettleton, Bartlesville; Anna Oliveira, Shawnee; Baylee Owen, Moore, Oklahoma; Lauren Preston, McKinney; Alexa Richards, Caddo, Oklahoma; Sarah Robbins, Prague, Oklahoma; Tanner Robertson, Yukon; Hannah Rodriguez, Mulvane, Kansas; Ashlynn Salyer, Oklahoma City; Juliana Sinclair, Hillsboro, Kansas; Macy Tener, Oklahoma City; Bethany VanGoethem, Dallas; Kimberly Walker , Shawnee; Blaine Whitson, Enid; and Samantha Willoughby, Shawnee.

Candidates for bachelor’s degrees from the James E. Hurley College of Science and Mathematics include Rachel Birchfield, Natural Science, Antlers, Oklahoma; Paul Biswas and Math and Natural Science minor, Physics, Concord, California; Brianna Burnett, Natural Science, Yukon; Analise Claassen, Biochemistry, Scotts Valley, California; Dalton Flanders, Science Education, Secondary, Okemah, Oklahoma; Christopher Forth, Mathematics and Physics, Tulsa; Allison Foster, Biology, Bonham, Texas; Madison Granger, Biochemistry, Newcastle, Oklahoma; Kelsi Guleserian, Mathematics, BA, McKinney; Haylee Hall, Math Education, Secondary, Bella Vista, Arkansas; Casey House, Biochemistry, McAlester, Oklahoma; Evan Lashar, Biology, Edmond; Steven Long, Physics, Bartlesville; Heath McClure, Natural Science, Mesquite; Matthew Morrison, Natural Science, Edmond; Benjamin Penazek, Physics, Tucson, Arizona; Matthew Poulin, Mathematics, BA, Shingle Springs, California; Joshua Taylor, Biochemistry, Frisco; Kayla Thompson, Natural Science and Bible minor, Tulsa; Kennedy Turner, Mathematics, Edmond, Oklahoma; Ryan Walker, Natural Science, Amarillo, Texas; Abigail Wendt, Biochemistry, Haworth, Oklahoma; and Alec Young, Biochemistry, Shawnee.

From the Herschel H. Hobbs College of Theology and Ministry, candidates for bachelor’s degrees include Christopher Berry, Cross-Cultural Ministry, Seminole; Garrett Black, Christian Ministry: Children’s Ministry with a Sports Management, Shawnee; Victoria Boston, Cross-Cultural Ministry, Oklahoma City; Cole Chlouber Religion Bible, Shawnee; Bethany Cole, Philosophy, Choctaw, Oklahoma; Lindsey Compton, Religion Bible, Shawnee; Nathan Crowson, Religion Bible, Marlow, Oklahoma; John Ellis, Philosophy, Wagoner, Oklahoma; Karl Evans, Religion: Bible Emphasis with a Chemistry minor, Chandler; Haley Furr, CCCM Educational Ministry Emph, Sulphur, Oklahoma; Graham Griffin, Religion Bible, Shawnee; Lane Griffin, CCCM Student Ministry Emphasis, Apologetics, Seminole; Jordan Hutchings, Religion Bible, Durant, Oklahoma; Ryan Johnson, Worship Ministry with a minor in Music, Blanchard; Noah Jones, Philosophy, Edmond; Jonathan Knox, Biblical Languages, McKinney; Luke Leatherman, CCCM Pastoral Ministry Emphas, Muskogee, Oklahoma; Sarah Lee, Cross-Cultural Ministry, Wellington, Kansas; James Little, Christian Studies, Midwest City, Oklahoma; Jonah Melton, Religion Bible, Ponca City, Oklahoma; Mackenzie Miles, CCCM Student Ministry Emphasis, Argyle, Texas; Kathryn Overton, Christian Ministry, Yukon; Jennifer Pensamiento-Hilton, Philosophy, Irving, Texas; Christopher Petroff, Religion Bible, Elgin, Oklahoma; Jarrett Richardson, Cross-Cultural Ministry, Olathe, Kansas; Jordan Richardson, CCCM Worship Ministry, Olathe; Takoda Ruble CCCM Student Ministry Emphasis, Dewey, Oklahoma; Matthew Shively, Biblical Languages, Edmond; Chandler Warren, Religion Bible Philosophy, Poteau, Oklahoma; and Andrew Worley, Religion Bible, Blackwell, Oklahoma.

