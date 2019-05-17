Harrison and MacArthur lane to be closed for driveway work

Beginning Tuesday May 21, the northbound right lane of Harrison just south of MacArthur, will be closed for approximately one week in order for the driveways and sidewalks to be constructed for the First United Bank project. Traffic congestion will be expected in this area.

•••

US-270 closes, detours in Seminole beginning Monday

East and westbound US-270 (Boren Blvd.) will be closed at Strother Ave. in Seminole Monday through Friday as part of a resurfacing project. Strother Ave. will also be closed to through traffic at the intersection with US-270 during this time.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure on SH-9 and US-377/SH-99. Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra travel time. Future lane closures will be announced as they are scheduled.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the nearly $980,000 contract for this work to Overland Corportation, of Ardmore, in October 2018.