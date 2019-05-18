The seniors have been chosen for this year's Shawnee News-Star Senior Game.
The girls game will be played Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the boys to follow at 3 p.m. at Shawnee High School - 1001 North Kennedy - in the Performing Arts and Athletic Center.
This event is open to the public. Admission prices are Adults: $5.00 / Students: $3.00 / Under 5: Free.
The rosters for this year's game include:
East Girls
• Alissa Welsh – Macomb
• Brianna Hable – Meeker
• Elisabeth Jones – Meeker
• Kirsten Winters – Bethel
• Harley Gregory – Bethel
• Brooke Shaw – Bethel
• Keagan Engle – Bethel
West Girls
• Bailey Carpenter – Tecumseh
• Addison Day – Tecumseh
• Madison Day – Tecumseh
• Makyra Tramble – Shawnee
• LaRai McVea – Shawnee
• Lauren Fields – Shawnee
East Boys
Isaac Bloomer – Prague
Haden Hale – Prague
Brayden McGinnis – Prague
Zadden Jones – Prague
Brady Thorpe – Prague
Dalton Cooper – Prague
Trevor Brinker – Seminole
Deyton Jackson – Seminole
Cade Conn – Seminole
Ricky Silvs – Seminole
Cade Hammond – Seminole
Trenton Nadeau – Earlsboro
Chance Bohannon – Earlsboro
West Boys
• Brandon Hadl – McLoud
• Logan Wahpekeche – McLoud
• Brandon Vinson – McLoud
• Gabe Gouge – Dale
• Logan Woodruff – Dale
• Anthony Billy – Tecumseh
• Ty Shileds – Tecumseh
• Josiah Mendoza – Tecumseh
• Jayden Shafer – Tecumseh
• DeAndre Love – Shawnee
• Carson McKay – Shawnee
• Tyler Huebert – Shawnee
• Darius Edwards – Shawnee
• Luke Burrell – Dale