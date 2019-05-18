Saturday

May 18, 2019 at 3:00 AM


The seniors have been chosen for this year's Shawnee News-Star Senior Game.

The girls game will be played Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the boys to follow at 3 p.m. at Shawnee High School - 1001 North Kennedy - in the Performing Arts and Athletic Center.  

This event is open to the public. Admission prices are Adults: $5.00 / Students: $3.00 / Under 5: Free.

The rosters for this year's game include:

East Girls

• Alissa Welsh – Macomb

• Brianna Hable – Meeker

• Elisabeth Jones – Meeker

• Kirsten Winters – Bethel 

• Harley Gregory – Bethel 

• Brooke Shaw – Bethel

• Keagan Engle – Bethel  

West Girls

• Bailey Carpenter – Tecumseh 

• Addison Day – Tecumseh 

• Madison Day – Tecumseh 

• Makyra Tramble – Shawnee 

• LaRai McVea – Shawnee 

• Lauren Fields – Shawnee  

East Boys

Isaac Bloomer – Prague 

Haden Hale – Prague

Brayden McGinnis – Prague

Zadden Jones – Prague

Brady Thorpe – Prague

Dalton Cooper – Prague

Trevor Brinker – Seminole

Deyton Jackson – Seminole

Cade Conn – Seminole

Ricky Silvs – Seminole

Cade Hammond – Seminole

Trenton Nadeau – Earlsboro

Chance Bohannon – Earlsboro

West Boys

• Brandon Hadl – McLoud 

• Logan Wahpekeche – McLoud 

• Brandon Vinson – McLoud 

• Gabe Gouge – Dale 

• Logan Woodruff – Dale 

• Anthony Billy – Tecumseh 

• Ty Shileds – Tecumseh 

• Josiah Mendoza – Tecumseh 

• Jayden Shafer – Tecumseh 

• DeAndre Love – Shawnee  

• Carson McKay – Shawnee  

• Tyler Huebert – Shawnee  

• Darius Edwards – Shawnee  

• Luke Burrell – Dale