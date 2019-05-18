Shawnee city sales tax collections are up for May, nearly 2 percent over the projected budget.

Chance Allison, finance director and city treasurer, reports the May sales tax check received this month was $1,849,978.87.

Together, sales and use tax collections totaled $2,027,911.52 for May 2019, Allison reports.

“The overall budgeted increase for both sales and use tax collections for FY 2019 was a modest 0.50 percent based on conservative estimates of historical trends,” he said. “For the year, sales tax collections are up $361,621, or 1.99 percent, over the projected budget.”

Allison said Use tax collections are up approximately $223,812, or 16.52 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date.

County

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for May showed a slight decrease in revenue over May 2018. Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $677,587.73, down from the same month a year ago when $680,488.42 was received –– a decrease of $2,900.69.